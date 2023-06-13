Palestinian Health Ministry reports 2 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops outside Nablus

Israeli troops were seen operating in the Balata refugee camp outside Nablus

2 Palestinians were reportedly wounded by Israeli fire during clashes in the Balata refugee camp, in the West Bank, as Israeli troops operated in the area on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the two were in stable condition.

Locals reported Israeli special forces entered the refugee camp, located outside Nablus. According to videos circulating on social media, the Israeli forces were concentrated on a single house, where they likely had intelligence that a wanted suspect was located.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668569553146716166 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The "Nablus Battalion" of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group said its militants were engaged in clashes with Israeli forces, who besieged the home of one of its operatives.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668582143998451715 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story.