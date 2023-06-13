Israel's military and Gaza-based Islamic Jihad terrorists traded heavy fire in the May flare-up that claimed 35 lives, including civilians and combatants

Amnesty International on Tuesday said both sides of the latest conflict between Israel’s military and Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group should be investigated for “war crimes” over rocket fire.

Israel and PIJ terrorists traded heavy fire in the May 9-13 flare-up that claimed 35 lives, including civilians and combatants.

The London-based human rights group charged that Israeli strikes carried out "without military necessity" amount to "a form of collective punishment against the civilian population.” It also accused Palestinian terror groups of "indiscriminate" rocket fire aimed at Israel that "should also be investigated as war crimes.”

According to the Israeli army, more than 1,230 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel before a ceasefire came into effect. Amnesty said the Israeli military operation damaged 2,943 housing units in Gaza, including 103 homes that were completely destroyed.

"Israel also conducted apparently disproportionate air strikes which killed and injured Palestinian civilians, including children," the statement added, noting that "intentionally launching disproportionate attacks… is a war crime.”

"Israel's impunity for the war crimes it repeatedly commits against Palestinians… emboldens further violations and makes injustice chronic," said Heba Morayef, Middle East and North Africa Regional Director at Amnesty International.

Israel’s army did not respond to the Amnesty statement.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad – considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, and the European Union – said the group "welcomes" the report: "We are doing our part to defend ourselves against the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.”