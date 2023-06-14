China's Xi vows to promote ‘just and lasting settlement of Palestinian issue’

China has earlier expressed readiness to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks

China and the Palestinian Authority (PA) will establish a strategic partnership following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PA President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.

The Chinese leader said that Beijing was ready “to promote friendship and cooperation with the Palestinian side in all fields.”

“China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Palestinian Authority to promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue,” Xi was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Abbas arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening and will stay until Friday. This is his fifth official visit to China, which expressed readiness to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

According to Palestinian media, Abbas was set to "exchange opinions... on the latest developments on the Palestinian arena as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern" with Xi.

"China attaches great importance to the Palestinian issue and has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki.

"China will continue to support the peace talks, which are the right direction, and will bring Chinese wisdom and vigour to the resolution of the Palestinian issue," he added as quoted by AFP.

Beijing has sought to boost its ties in the Middle East, challenging Washington’s influence in the region. Last December, President Xi visited Saudi Arabia during an Arab outreach trip that also saw him meet with Abbas and vow to "work for an early, just and durable solution to the Palestinian issue."