A Palestinian man was arrested for allegedly luring gay Israelis to the West Bank, where he would violently assault them and steal their phone and their vehicle, thereby trapping them in the hostile area.

The accused’s criminal modus operandi involved creating a false profile on gay dating sites, establishing contact with users, gaining their trust through conversations, and then arranging meetings with them in the West Bank. In several incidents, he allegedly used pepper spray.

"Many Israelis who travel to Palestinian villages to shop, trade, repair their cars and eat in restaurants and cafés are subjected to assaults, muggings, robberies, and threats, and are miraculously rescued by security forces. Stay safe and avoid these areas,” the Israeli police said in a statement after the incident.

The world started celebrations for Pride throughout the month of June, and Israel’s cultural hub Tel Aviv participated as the “gay capital of the Middle East.” As such, residents of the city were able to see billboards and weekly parades to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

For the rest of the year, it wouldn’t be rare to see gay couples kissing on a street bench or posters of the next drag show plastered on cafe windows, or rainbow flags hung on establishments throughout Tel Aviv. However, just mere miles away, it would be a different story.

A young Palestinian man was murdered and beheaded in the West Bank last October because of his sexual orientation. He had lived in Israel for over two years after seeking asylum for fear of his life.

On Friday, a young woman was murdered, possibly linked to her sexual orientation. She received threats for being gay and thus filed a complaint against her brother in 2021.