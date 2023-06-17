Mahmoud Abbas says the Chinese treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang has 'nothing to do with human rights and are aimed at excising extremism'

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas ended his trip to China by supporting Beijing’s repressive policies against Muslims in Xinjiang, first reported by the Associated Press. The purpose of the trip was to seek economic aid.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Abbas released a joint statement, saying the PA “resolutely opposes using the Xinjiang problem as a way of interfering in China’s internal affairs.”

Furthermore, the PA said China’s policy toward Muslims in Xinjiang have “nothing to do with human rights and are aimed at excising extremism and opposing terrorism and separatism.”

The Western world has been outspoken on the detention of more than 1 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities in prison-like “centers.” The alleged crimes reported ranged from downloading a Quran app on their smartphones, or having a relative studying abroad, up to the Chinese and PA claim of extremism and terrorism.

While China has stated the heavily-guarded centers instilled patriotism, purged radicalism spread over the internet and provided vocational training, but have since been shut down. According to the AP, critics have claimed the centers were then turned into prisons. But, Arab states almost never openly criticized Beijing’s reported treatment of Muslims.

“Abbas is an old and loyal friend of the Chinese people,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters before the president’s trip. China’s Xi previously met with Abbas in April, when the two leaders visited Saudi Arabia.

Beijing has previously stated that it wanted to take "steps to resume peace talks" between the Israeli and Palestinian sides, and the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that his country was willing to facilitate peace negotiations. In a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Qin urged the two sides and said that "China is ready to provide convenience for this.”