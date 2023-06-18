Israeli army arrest five in overnight operation in the West Bank

Local civilians threw explosives and fired at Israeli forces in the Palestinian cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, where Israeli troops responded with gunfire

The Israeli army, alongside the Shin Bet and Israeli Border Police troops arresting five people while operating in the West Bank overnight on Saturday night.

Two of the five suspects were arrested in the villages of Araba and Hursa, while three others arrested in Husan.

IDFspokesperson Israeli soldiers conduct a raid in the West Bank

During the operations across the Palestinian towns, civilians threw stones and attempted to harm the Israeli forces. IDF troops responded with crowd dispersal measures.

Local civilians threw explosives and fired at Israeli forces in the Palestinian cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, where Israeli troops responded with gunfire.

The arrests suspects were transferred to the security forces for further treatment and questioning, while no injuries to Israeli soldiers were reported.