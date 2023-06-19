The U.S. calls on Israel to 'fulfill the commitment it made in Aqaba, Jordan, and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt'

The United States is “deeply troubled” Israel’s decision to advance planning for over 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank, the U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthiew Miller announced on Monday.

“We are similarly concerned by reports of changes to Israel’s system of settlement administration that expedite the planning and approvals of settlements. As has been longstanding policy, the United States opposes such unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve and are an obstacle to peace,” the spokesman’s statement said.

“We call on the government of Israel to fulfill the commitment it made in Aqaba, Jordan, and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and return to dialogue aimed at de-escalation,” it added.

Israel's government on Sunday announced plans to approve of 4,560 housing units in various areas of the West Bank. Washington has previously warned Jerusalem against the move regarding it as an obstacle to a lasting peace with the Palestinians.