Israel: Report reveals 10% of arrested Palestinians had a valid entry permit

A report by the Israeli parliament revealed that 10-percent of Palestinians arrested for terror offenses had valid entry permits into Israel, according to an exclusive first look on Monday by Israel Hayom. The information was originally requested by Likud lawmaker Hanoch Milwidsky.

"A rise of 35% in terrorist-related offenses among Palestinian permit holders is unacceptable," Milwidsky said in a tweet.

Data obtained by the Knesset Research and Information Center showed that roughly 21,000 Palestinians were arrested for terror-related offenses between 2018 and 2022. Out of that total, 2,115, roughly 10-percent, were in possession of a valid permit for entry into Israel.

More striking was the sharp increase of terrorists with entry permits over a short time period, with 212 in 2018, and then 767 by 2021. However, in 2022, the number did drop to 580. In addition to the legal entries, the Israeli Shin Bet internal security agency estimated 7,000 Palestinians illegally cross the border on a daily basis.

"We will not allow Israelis' security to be compromised just so Palestinians have a better economic life. I will ask the head of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Yuli Edelstein to convene a hearing on the policy for issuing permits,” the Likud lawmaker tweeted.

During his opening speech at the Knesset plenum, in February, Mildwidsky said, “we must not accept terrorism, we must not normalize support for terrorism, and we must take firm action against terrorism and its supporters, both domestic and foreign.”

Israel's doctrine of peace for economic development, introduced by the previous government, led the Jewish state to grant more work permits to Palestinians over the past year. Such initiatives have continued, with a project planned to develop a marine gas field off the Gaza coast.