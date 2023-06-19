This is a developing story

A Palestinian was killed in clashes with the Israeli army near Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian Authority health ministry.

The ministry identified the deceased as twenty-year-old Zakaria al-Zaoul.

Israeli reports said he threw a Molotov cocktail at a passing Israeli military vehicle before he was shot. This was seemingly corroborated by video footage released on social media showing a Palestinian hurling an incendiary bomb at an armored car, but the identity of the assailant is unconfirmed.

More to follow