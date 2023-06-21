West Bank: Israelis arrested after vigilante revenge attack

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) calls on Jewish residents not to take the law into their own hands, following riots resulting in several wounded Palestinians

Residents of Jewish settlements in the West Bank rioted and torched Palestinian property, following a deadly terror attack on Tuesday. Hamas-affiliated terrorists murdered three young Israelis dining in a restaurant, and a fourth at a gas station.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called on Israelis not to take the law into their own hands. Regardless, several violent incidents were committed as vigilante revenge attacks in multiple Palestinian localities throughout the West Bank, including former flashpoint Huwara.

Liron Moldovan/Flash90 Friends and family attend the funeral of 21-year-old Israeli Harel Masood in the cemetery in Yesodot, after a terror attack.

Nahman Shmuel Mordoff was the youngest victim, at 17 years old, and was laid to rest on Wednesday. Ofer Fairman, 63, and Elisha Anteman, another teenager of 18, were buried at the Eli cemetery, one day apart. Harel Masood, 21, had a funeral in the Yesodot cemetery near Rehovot.

In response to the terror attack, Jewish rioters threw stones, set fire to cars, damaged several buildings and agricultural fields, and committed numerous other acts of vandalism against Palestinian property. There were also reports of gunfire, and the provocations led to violent clashes. IDF soldiers were dispatched to restore calm, resulting in three Israelis being arrested.

Many Palestinians had also taken to the streets to confront Jewish rioters and the Israeli security forces. They threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, who retaliated with riot dispersal equipment. According to the Palestinian media, 36 people were injured, most of them by tear gas.

These scenes of violence are reminiscent of riots on February 26, which took place in response to a terror attack that claimed the lives of two brothers, Hillel and Yigal Yaniv, in Huwara. Angered Israeli settlers from nearby communities had also descended on the Palestinian town where the terrorist attack happened.