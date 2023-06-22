State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel says that Washington also expects Israeli government to provide 'compensation for the property destroyed'

Far-right Israeli activists rioted in a West Bank village on Wednesday afternoon, sparked by a brutal terror attack that killed four civilians, including two teenagers. In response, the U.S said it expected Israel to “prosecute” the riot instigators and provide “compensation” for destroyed property.

“We are concerned about reports of attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians. We condemn these violent acts. We expect the Israeli government to prosecute those responsible for these attacks in addition to providing compensation for the property destroyed,” said State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 The damage caused to Palestinian homes and cars by Jewish settlers in the West Bank village of Turmus Aya.

The violence took place shortly after the funeral of Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, a 17-year-old Israeli who was killed on Tuesday in a terror attack, murdered along with three others by Hamas-affiliated terrorists from the village of Urif. Four others were wounded.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli Border Police officers trying to calm rioting Jewish teenage settlers at the entrance to the West Bank village of Turmus Aya.

Reinforcements from the IDF, police and border guards were dispatched to restore order. On their arrival, the rioters dispersed. The clashes led to the death of at least one Palestinian, and three wounded, according to the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry. The mayor of Turmus Aya reported over 30 houses and 60 vehicles were damaged.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671539487397015552 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“There are days when we must state what is self-evident: The State of Israel is a nation of laws. All citizens of Israel are obligated to obey the law. We will not allow disturbances either on the Golan Heights or in Judea and Samaria,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, in response to the riots in the West Bank village and up north by the Druze.

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency Wednesday evening did recommend to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that he sign several administrative detention warrants against the Israeli far-right activists, according to Kan 11.