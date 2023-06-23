Ambassador to Israel says U.S. won’t ‘stand by’ amid settler violence

Nides noted he had 'emotional connection' to both Israeli and Palestinian families who suffered in the recent escalation of violence in the West Bank

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Thursday that Washington “will not stand by and watch settler violence” after Israeli settlers attacked several Palestinian villages in the West Bank following a deadly terrorist attack.

“We will not stand by and watch settler violence occur. No one should have to worry about a rogue army,” said Nides.

Addressing a gathering of young Israelis and Palestinians organized by the Geneva Initiative in Tel Aviv, Nides noted he had “emotional connection” to both Israeli and Palestinian families who suffered in the recent escalation of violence in the West Bank.

“I can have an emotional connection to the Israeli families and also the Palestinian families. No one wants to stand by and watch that happen. My heart breaks for all these families,” the ambassador said after being accused of comparing four Israeli civilians killed in a terrorist attack on Tuesday and Palestinian gunmen killed during an Israeli military raid in West Bank’s Jenin on Monday.

“My heart breaks for the families who lost a loved one 48 hours ago. We need to make sure that justice is done properly,” Nides stressed.

The envoy reiterated Washington’s commitment to the two-state solution.

“We can’t want peace more than the parties want peace. The people have got to want it. It takes the next generation. It’s this generation of people who will have to demand of the politicians to do the right thing.”