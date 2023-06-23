West Bank violence could spiral 'out of control' - UN human rights chief

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency closed meeting on the situation in the West Bank on Friday afternoon

The new outbreak of violence in the West Bank could spiral out of control, the UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned Friday.

"These latest killings and the violence, along with the inflammatory rhetoric, serve only to drive Israelis and Palestinians deeper into an abyss," he said in a statement.

Turk stated that this week's violence was being fuelled by strident political rhetoric and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by Israel. He stressed that the sharp deterioration was having a terrible impact on both Palestinians and Israelis, and called for an immediate end to the violence.

The official said international human rights law required Israeli authorities to ensure all operations are planned and implemented to prevent lethal force. Every death caused in such context requires an effective investigation, he added.

"Israel must urgently reset its policies and actions in the occupied West Bank in line with international human rights standards, including protecting and respecting the right to life," Turk said.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency closed meeting on the situation in the West Bank on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on Wendesday, U.S. State Department spokesman that the United States is "deeply concerned" by rising violence in the West Bank. On Thursday, U.S. envoy to Israel Tom Nides also said that Washington "will not stand by" amid settlers violence after attack on Palestinian villages after a deadly terrorist attack that claimed the lives of four Israeli civilians.