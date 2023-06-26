Israel approves new settlements in West Bank, U.S. 'deeply troubled'

The American envoy says 'we continue to make these statements clear and publicly' against the Israeli decision to build new housing units

Israeli authorities approved on Monday thousands of new settlement homes to be built, after a week of deliberation. Several right-wing lawmakers pushed the construction as a response to a brutal terror attack in the West bank on Tuesday.

The Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria gave their final approval to 818 homes that can officially be constructed. In an earlier stage, termed “deposit," many more thousands were set to move forward.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90 The West Bank settlement of Halamish.

Among the plans that were advanced, three previously illegal outposts were legalized and given 754 new deeds near the settlement of Eli, which itself received homes plans, bringing the number of units in that area to 1,563. In total, about 5,700 plots were part of Monday’s meeting.

The Eli settlement was the nearby community that lost two of their members in a terror attack on Tuesday. In total, four Israeli civilians were killed. Nahman Shmuel Mordof was the youngest victim at 17 years old. Elisha Anteman was another teenager of 18. Harel Masoo, 21, was the third patron murdered at a restaurant. Ofer Fairman, 63, was then shot to death at a gas station.

A council head for Yesha, Shlomo Ne’eman, said the approval to build more homes in the settlements area was the “answer to all those who seek to harm us.”

"We are deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s reported decision to advance planning for over 4,000 settlements in the West Bank,” U.S. State Dept. spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We do think it's important that we continue to make these statements clear and publicly,” the American diplomat reiterated the U.S. position, adding that the matter will also be raised privately.