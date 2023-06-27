The two discussed the increase in terrorist incidents in recent times, according to an official statement

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant on Tuesday spoke with the Minister of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian Authority (PA), Hossein al-Sheikh, who is also a senior advisor to the PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

According to an official statement the discussion was held “in the shadow of the recent events” in the West Bank.

“The two discussed the increase in terrorist incidents in recent times, and insisted on the common need to calm the situation on the ground, for the sake of the Israeli and Palestinian population in Judea and Samaria,” the statement said.

“The Minister of Defense emphasized to Minister al-Sheikh that the security forces will work to thwart terrorism wherever they are required, and conveyed a message that action must be taken quickly and powerfully against the centers of terrorism, which work to destabilize the area,” it added.

Galant underlined that the Israeli security establishment takes seriously the violence of “extremist elements against Palestinian citizens in recent days and emphasized that the State of Israel will work to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Galant also wished Minister al-Sheikh a happy Eid al-Adha, “hoping that the holiday will be an opportunity to strengthen security stability in the region.”