Israel’s President Isaac Herzog speaks with Palestinian Authority head Abbas

During the phone call Herzog 'emphasized the importance of the decisive and vigorous fight against terrorism'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday called the Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to congratulate him on the occasion of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha that starts on Wednesday.

“The president of the country wished him, his family, his people and all the peoples of the region a happy holiday,” according to an official statement.

During the phone call Herzog also “emphasized the importance of the decisive and vigorous fight against terrorism, incitement and hatred, and emphasized the terrible price and pain that terrorism exacts from the bereaved families and from Israeli society as a whole.”

“The president insisted on the need to act strongly to thwart terrorism, which harms both people, families and communities as well as the chance of good neighborliness in the region and the Middle East. The president also emphasized that he strongly condemns the harm to innocent Palestinians by extremists that has been carried out in recent days,” the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with the Minister of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian Authority (PA), Hossein al-Sheikh. The two discussed the increase in terrorist incidents in recent weeks as well as settler violence.