Police arrests 12 Israelis for participation in violent attacks in the West Bank

In response to violent attacks by Jewish settlers on the West Bank villages of Turmus Ayya and Umm Safa, Israel’s police continue to crack down on suspects

A total of 12 Israelis were arrested under suspicion of involvement in violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank in recent days, including soldiers, the Police spokesperson told i24NEWS.

Last week saw violent attacks by Jewish settlers on the West Bank villages of Turmus Ayya and Umm Safa. The riots were sparked by a terror attack at a restaurant, in which four Israeli civilians were murdered.

Nahman Shmuel Mordof, 17, was the youngest victim of the Hamas-affiliated terrorists. Elisha Anteman, another teenager of 18, and Harel Masood, 21, were among the three Israeli youth that were murdered at a restaurant. Ofer Fairman, 63, was killed moments later at a gas station.

The settle violence that followed the four deaths on June 20 was acknowledged by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a failure on their part to prevent the attack on the Palestinian villages in the West Bank, during which one man lost his life.

"We didn't have, in the first wave, enough forces in the area they chose," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated, "we failed this time.”

The violence was roundly condemned by Israeli statesmen across the political spectrum, as well as Israeli allies, including the U.S. and other international actors. However, several right-wing lawmakers pushed for the construction of new settlements nearby, as a response to a brutal terror attack. On Monday, thousands of new building permits were approved.