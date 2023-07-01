The statement of the three countries stressed that they were 'deeply troubled by the continued violence and loss of life in Israel and in the West Bank'

Britain, Australia and Canada on Saturday called on Israel's government to reverse a decision to approve over 5,700 new settlement units in the West Bank.

A joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of three countries said the “cycle of violence in Israel and the West Bank must be broken.”

"The continued expansion of settlements is an obstacle to peace and negatively impacts efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution. We call on the Government of Israel to reverse these decisions," the statement said.

On Monday, Israel’s government approved over 5,700 new settlement units in the West Bank, sparking Washington's condemnation. Earlier this month it also introduced changes to the settlement approval process which facilitate swifter approval of construction.

The move comes amid intensified violence in the West Bank with a terror attack near the settlement of Eli claiming the lives of four Israelis. In response dozens of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages, wounding people and damaging houses and cars.

The statement of the three countries stressed that they were “deeply troubled by the continued violence and loss of life in Israel and in the West Bank.”

“We unequivocally condemn all forms of terrorism and violence against civilians, including the terrorist attack on June 20 in Eli targeting Israeli civilians. We also condemn the reprehensible and ongoing settler violence targeting Palestinians,” it said, calling on authorities to “ensure accountability for all perpetrators of violence.”