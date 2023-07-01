Hamas military wing invites public to arms exhibition in Gaza

The al-Qassam Brigades unveiled a collection of 'locally made' missiles, as well as Russian-made Kornet-type missiles, rifles and anti-aircraft launchers

Hundreds of Palestinians on Friday visited the first arms exhibition in Gaza organized by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas terrorist group, which controls this territory.

Visitors were invited to take photos with weapons displayed at the exhibition.

"The resistance is an image and a memory. Take souvenir photos with many weapons and arms industries made by al-Qassam," said the invitation of the armed group relayed on social networks and on posters in mosques.

On Friday, the weapons were exhibited in Gaza City while further exhibits are scheduled to take place on Saturday in northern and central Palestinian territory.

Mohammed ABED / AFP Palestinians pose for souvenir pictures with weapons during an exhibition by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, in Gaza City.

This is the first time that Hamas has allowed people to take pictures of its weaponry. It is generally forbidden to approach the military sites scattered in the Gaza Strip and to photograph them. People came with their families and young children, according to AFP.

