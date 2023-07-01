Palestinian prisoners affairs minister dies in car crash

Abbas eulogizes the deceased 70-year-old as 'a courageous freedom fighter who has spent his life defending Palestine'

Tributes from Palestinian leadership poured in on Saturday after Qadri Abu Bakr, the Palestinian Authority's prisoners affairs minister, died in a traffic collision in the West Bank.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas eulogized the deceased 70-year-old as “a courageous freedom fighter who has spent his life defending Palestine, its cause, its people, and its national sovereignty.”

“Abu Bakr has stood at the forefront, standing for the causes of his country and his people in all avenues of action and struggle, as well as on the international arena. He has been with us since the early times of the Palestinian national movement,” Abbas added.

According to reports in Israeli media, two others were seriously wounded in the collision, as well as several others who sustained lighter wounds.