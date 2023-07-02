Netanyahu meets with security heads to discuss West Bank tensions

Among the participants were Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar

Netanyahu meets with security establishment to discuss West Bank tensions

Two weeks after the deadly terror attack near the settlement of Eli that killed four Israelis, Prime Minister Netanyahu convened a security meeting on Sunday evening regarding the situation in the West Bank.

Among the participants were Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant, the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency Ronen Bar. Security issues and the situation in the Palestinian Authority were discussed at the meeting in the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, according to a security source cited by Ch13.

The sources added that the discussion focused, among other things, on the security situation in the West Bank, “including the precarious state of the Palestinian Authority and the options Israel has to strengthen the Authority at this time.” The discussion with the prime minister was preceded by a number of situation assessments, both by the Chief of Staff and by the Defense Minister.

Last week, Netanyahu said at the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, said that Israel 'needs' the Palestinian Authority and has no interest in its collapse. He also added that Jerusalem is willing to support the PA financially.