LIVEBLOG: IDF targets terrorist infrastructure in Jenin
Eyewitnesses described massive troop movements into the northern West Bank
Israel began a large-scale operation in the West Bank early Monday, targeting terrorist infrastructure.
Palestinian reports said earlier that eyewitnesses described massive troop movements from the Jalama checkpoint, due north of Jenin.
Aerial assault leads to at least one casualty
A Palestinian was killed after an Israeli air strike in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Authority health ministry.
IDF begins counterterrorism operation in Jenin
