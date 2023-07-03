PA threatens to end security coordination with Israel over Jenin operation

Meanwhile, the Arab League announced an emergency meeting over the situation in Jenin

The Palestinian Authority on Monday threatened to end security coordination with Israel over the IDF operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

“We will completely stop security coordination with Israel in response to the massacre in Jenin,” the PA said in a statement.

However, security sources said that Israeli officials were in contact with their Palestinian counterparts throughout the day and that Ramallah was informed in advance about the operation in Jenin and even shared intelligence with Israel. Last time the PA suspended security coordination with Israel was late January following an IDF raid in Jenin that sparked violent clashes.

Meanwhile, the Arab League announced an emergency meeting over the situation in Jenin. It will be held on Tuesday at the level of delegates "to discuss the Israeli attack on Jenin."

In the meantime, a political source said that "Hamas has no interest in involving itself in this event." The source added that even as the IDF prepares for possible attacks from Gaza, “Hamas is not volunteering to fight at the moment.”

He noted that the Gulf countries “the IDF's activity is taking place as planned, and it will not end in the coming hours.”