Palestinian terror groups claim ‘victory’ after Israeli withdrawal from Jenin

Hamas leader says the coming days will 'unveil the magnitude of the heavy blow the resistance has dealt the enemy'

Hundreds of Palestinians flooded the streets of Jenin on Tuesday evening, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the West Bank city of Jenin after a two-day military operation.

To cries of "Allahu Akbar," they waved flags and chanted slogans glorifying local terrorist groups, claiming total victory over the Israeli army. According to them, the IDF was "forced" to "flee" without having achieved any of its objectives.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah said in a statement issued after the Israeli withdrawal that "the Palestinian people have won a great victory in defeating the aggression against Jenin and its camp."

"The Jenin Battalion and its fighters courageously and heroically carried out this great victory, and the Palestinian people have proven, through their unity and their rallying to the mujahedeen, that they can defeat the enemy in all confrontations," he added.

Hamas also claimed "victory" after the Israeli withdrawal. Its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, based in Qatar, assured Tuesday evening that the "Palestinian resistance had taught a hard lesson to the enemy, and had made him suffer heavy losses.”

In a statement released early Wednesday, he said the coming days will “unveil the magnitude of the heavy blow the resistance has dealt the enemy,” adding that “the resistance is the strategic choice of the Palestinians to respond to the aggression and expel the occupation from our Palestinian lands."

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem meanwhile praised "the resistance and the victory over the enemy Zionist army.”

"Jenin has once again defeated the occupation army. Jenin will remain a stronghold of resistance and a thorn in the side of the occupation," he said.

One Israeli soldier was killed in course of the operation. Sergeant David Yehuda Izhak, 23, was shot during the forces' exit from the Jenin Camp on Tuesday evening.