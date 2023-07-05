Palestinians defiant, angry with leadership after Israeli op in Jenin

In Jenin, footage circulating on social media showed hundreds gathered in front of the heavily protected offices of the PA governor, throwing rocks at the walls

After the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the West Bank city of Jenin following a two-day counterterrorism operation, Palestinian terrorists paraded in the streets on Wednesday as angry crowds confronted senior Palestinian Authority (PA) officials, accusing them of weakness.

The IDF said the operation – which sparked fury across the Arab world – targeted infrastructure and weapons depots of terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp. At least 12 Palestinians were killed, some 100 wounded, and 150 suspected terrorists detained in an incursion that involved drone strikes and over 1,000 Israeli troops.

One Israeli soldier was also killed during the operation.

At a funeral for 10 of the dead, three PA senior leaders were forced to leave after being confronted by a crowd of thousands, including dozens of gunmen.

The scale of the operation pointed to the growing influence of armed resistance in Jenin, where Israel estimates almost half the population is affiliated with the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad or Hamas terror movements. It also underlined the weakness of the PA, which has been unable to independently maintain stability in the West Bank.

In Jenin, footage circulating on social media showed hundreds gathered in front of the heavily protected offices of the PA governor, throwing rocks at the 16-foot-high walls.

Israel has been fiercely critical of the PA and its 87-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas, accusing them of failing to rein in terrorism. In turn, PA officials say Israel has made it impossible to exert any control by deliberately undermining its authority.