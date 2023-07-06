Yossi Dagan: 'We demand an answer from the government'

In response to the attack, head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan demanded action from the government: "This shooting attack illustrates that the terrorist organizations are trying us again and again and again, even after the operation in northern [West Bank]."

"The citizens of Israel and, of course, the residents of [the West Bank] are currently strengthening the IDF and the security forces and demand from the government to give a crushing response to this terrorism as to all the terror of the Palestinian Authority, we need to make it clear to them that we are not broken, we are here, we will never be broken," he continued.

"The government must release the shackles to the IDF and let the IDF operate in the entire area of ​​[the West Bank] with all its might to tame terrorism and bring security to the entire State of Israel."