LIVEBLOG: Israeli man killed in West Bank settlement terror shooting, terrorist neutralized
Hamas praises the attack, calling it a 'natural reaction of our people against the ongoing aggression of the occupation's... crimes against our people'
A terrorist shot and murdered an Israeli man on Thursday near the West Bank settlement of Kedumim before going on the run inside the community and eventually being neutralized by Israeli forces.
Summary of events
A terrorist opened fire at a civilian patrol of the Kedumim settlement, who returned fire. The security guard, contrary to initial reports, was not wounded.
The terrorist fled the scene and opened fire on Israelis in the area, killing one. The IDF forces in the area shot and neutralized him.
Hamas praises the attack
"This action is a natural reaction of our people against the ongoing aggression of the occupation in Jenin and its ongoing crimes against our people," the Gaza-based terror group said in a statement.
"The guns of the revolutionaries will remain open towards the occupation and its settlers and they will not enjoy security on our land."
Israeli dies from his wounds
The Israeli man shot by the terrorist was confirmed dead shortly after
Yossi Dagan: 'We demand an answer from the government'
In response to the attack, head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan demanded action from the government: "This shooting attack illustrates that the terrorist organizations are trying us again and again and again, even after the operation in northern [West Bank]."
"The citizens of Israel and, of course, the residents of [the West Bank] are currently strengthening the IDF and the security forces and demand from the government to give a crushing response to this terrorism as to all the terror of the Palestinian Authority, we need to make it clear to them that we are not broken, we are here, we will never be broken," he continued.
"The government must release the shackles to the IDF and let the IDF operate in the entire area of [the West Bank] with all its might to tame terrorism and bring security to the entire State of Israel."
The terrorist is neutralized
An IDF spokesperson confirms that the terrorist was neutralized.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
A patrol officer was shot and wounded, is in critical condition
Infiltration alerts sound in Kedumim as the terrorist is on the run
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
A terrorist opens fire near the West Bank settlement of Kedumim