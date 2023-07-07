Israeli forces map house of terrorist who killed Shilo Yosef Amir

On Thursday afternoon, a Palestinian terrorist killed the IDF soldier after attacking the Kedumim community in the West Bank

Israeli security forces mapped Friday morning the house of a terrorist who killed IDF soldier First Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir during a terror attack in the Kedumim community on Thursday afternoon.

The mapping is done in preparation for the house’s likely demolition. The terrorist’s sibling and father were reportedly arrested during the operation, amidst heavy clashes with the Israeli security forces.

During the operation, Palestinians threw stones and fireworks at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with Ruger fire and hits were detected. The IDF confirmed a soldier was slightly wounded as a result of thrown stones and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The 19-year-old terrorist Ahmed Yassin Ghaidan infiltrated Kedumim in the West Bank, shot at an Israeli civilian patrol and fled after a return of fire. During the escape, the Palestinian man killed IDF soldier First Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

The IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met Thursday night with the heads of regional councils, including senior security officials. They discussed the latest events of shooting attacks, the operation in Jenin, incidents of nationalist crime, statements against commanders and other issues.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi holding a situation assessment at the Kedumim community in the West Bank.

Halevi stated that leadership must be shown these days, adding coordination between the IDF and the regional West Bank communities should be strengthened. The Chief of Staff emphasized that the military expects a partnership from the council heads in upholding the law, in order to focus on fighting terrorism “with initiative and determination.”