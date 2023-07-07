Oman's FM arrives in West Bank, meets with PA President Abbas
Following an i24NEWS exclusive report in June, Oman's FM is scheduled to also visit the Temple Mount, coordinated with Israel's foreign ministry
Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi arrived in Ramallah, the West Bank on Friday where he meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior officials.
Al-Busaidi was received by the PA's Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki and Diplomatic Advisor to Abbas Majdi Khaldi. He is expected to convey a message from the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, and to discuss bilateral relations between Muscat and Ramallah, reaffirming Oman's unwavering support for the Palestinian people.
Al-Busaidi had earlier expressed a desire to ascend the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. As such, i24NEWS learned that the Omani envoy contacted the Israeli Foreign Ministry to coordinate his arrival, and Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wanted a rare meeting with his counterpart from Oman.
The Palestinian and Omani foreign ministers are expected to hold a joint press conference before Albusaidi leaves Ramallah.