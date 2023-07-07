Palestinian officials reportedly believe Hamas is looking to take control of Jenin and the wider West Bank as it did in Gaza nearly two decades ago

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday ordered his security forces to deploy in Jenin of the northern West Bank, otherwise the Gaza-based terror group “Hamas will take control.”

During an internal discussion in Ramallah, Abbas warned the head of the Palestinian intelligence services General Majed Faraj that if the security forces did not act quickly, Hamas would take control of the Jenin refugee camp as it did in Gaza in 2007, according to Israeli media.

The decision came days after the IDF carried out a wide-scale counterterrorism operation in Jenin, during which at least 12 Palestinians were killed, some 150 suspected terrorists arrested, and one Israeli soldier killed.

High-ranking West Bank sources said Abbas harshly reprimanded security officials for losing control of Jenin, pointing to their failure of protecting two leaders of the Fatah party: Mahmoud al-Aalul and Azman al-Ahmed, who were expelled from a funeral procession of terrorists killed in the IDF’s operation.

The decision by Abbas came hours after Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi arrived in the West Bank to meet with the PA leader and discuss bilateral relations between Muscat and Ramallah.

A fundamental change in security in the Jenin area was also agreed upon, which was a necessary condition to receive reconstruction aid for the destroyed city pledged by the United Arab Emirates ($15 million ) and Algeria ($30 million).

Meanwhile, Fatah officials have held meetings with PA security officers in recent days, demanding that they act immediately to crush the infrastructure of Hamas in the West Bank. They claim that the terror movement is preparing a push to take control of the entire West Bank, partly by inciting the public to clash with security officials.