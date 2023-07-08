Israeli cabinet to examine measures to keep Palestinian Authority afloat

The government in Israel fears the collapse of the PA in Ramallah, which would risk creating a power vacuum in the West Bank, and a possible rise of Hamas

On Sunday, the Israeli government will examine measures to support the Palestinian Authority (PA) and prevent its possible collapse, according to Channel 13, particularly an industrial zone in the West Bank town of Tarqumiyah and a "Marine" gas field off Gaza.

More economic measures will be highlighted at Sunday's meeting. Options such as staggered debt payments, extended opening hours for the Allenby crossing and the issuance of biometric passports.

Thaer GHANAIM / PPO / AFP Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (center) addresses the Fatah movement's revolutionary council in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Senior PA officials could also see their VIP privileges reinstated, which were revoked in January following their support for an anti-Israel resolution at the UN. These discussions come in the wake of defense recommendations to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strengthen the governing body in Ramallah, to avoid a deterioration of the situation in the West Bank.

Israeli authorities reportedly fear the collapse of the PA, which would risk creating a power vacuum in the West Bank, opening the door to terrorist groups, a situation similar to that in Gaza where Hamas took power by force in 2007.

In June, Kan 11 revealed that the PA was considering declaring itself financially bankrupt due to the difficult financial situation it faces. This move would result in the closure of its offices and the loss of stability in the territories under its control.

Among the reasons for its financial crisis, the PA’s continued insistence to pay the families of terrorists resulted in monthly deductions from the taxes collected by Israel for Ramallah. In addition, there has been a steady decline of international aid.

As a result, the PA has gradually lost control of the northern West Bank, allowing terrorist groups to gain ground, as in Jenin, a town that has become "a terrorist hideout", according to the Israeli army.