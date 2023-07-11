PA president Abbas plans rare Jenin visit, week after counter-terror operation

This unusual move is said to be due to the Palestinian Authority's loss of control over various parts of the Jenin district

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was said to be planning a rare visit to Jenin, around a week after Israel’s major counter-terror operation in the West Bank city, two sources revealed to Israeli state broadcaster Kan.

It was not stated whether the high-level visit would include a visit to the refugee camp, the epicenter of terrorism and clashes with Israeli soldiers, or whether the Palestinian leader planned to only stay in the city.

Abbas has not visited Jenin for many years, making it an unusual event. This initiative was prompted by the Palestinian Authority's loss of control over various parts of the West Bank district, particularly the refugee camp.

Israel's political and security cabinet met on Sunday to discuss the escalating security situation, as well as ways to help strengthen the PA in the face of Hamas gaining strength and influence in the West Bank, voting to adopt a proposed resolution that would assist the faltering Abbas.

In response, the Palestinians on Monday rejected the move, accusing the Israeli government of “blackmail” as it rejected the demand to stop pay-for-slay payments to terrorists. PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also vowed to continue diplomatic efforts against Israel in the international arena.

Israeli defense officials recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take steps to strengthen the PA due to its growing weakness, which has manifested in the loss of control over parts of the West Bank. According to many specialists, it is in Israel's interest for regional stability.