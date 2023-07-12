Abbas is expected to visit the city as well as the refugee camp

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday visited the northern West Bank city of Jenin for the first time in over a decade, a week after the largest Israeli raid there in years.

Abbas is expected to visit the city as well as the refugee camp, which became the epicenter of terrorism and clashes with Israeli soldiers, along with the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), designated as a terrorist group by Israel. He is planning to review "progress of work in the reconstruction of the camp and the city," his office said in a statement.

Abbas, 87, last visited Jenin in 2012 but had not toured the camp at the time. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 13 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded during the latest Israeli counterterrorism operation in Jenin, which left one IDF soldier dead.

