Gaza children get a break from daily stress with UN summer camps

Over 130,000 Palestinian boys and girls in Gaza have joined summer camps run by the United Nations to give them a break from the daily stresses of living in the economically-stunted enclave that is often embroiled in conflict.

The children, including those with disabilities, will participate in a series of activities such as recycling, sports drawing, crafts, and language learning for over four weeks, said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

According to the UN agency, 38 percent of children in Gaza show symptoms of functional impairment affecting their daily lives. UNRWA runs 284 schools in Gaza, serving at least 290,000 students.

"The most important thing is 130,000 children get the opportunity just to be kids despite the economic situation, despite the ongoing conflict, they can come to summer weeks of UNRWA and just be children," said Thomas White, the director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza.

AP Photo/Adel Hana Students color pottery during a UNRWA summer camp in Gaza.

Local and international experts have put the number of children needing mental health help at nearly a quarter of the strip’s 2.3 million population due to several bouts of conflict with Israel since 2008.

"I came here to entertain myself away from the things I had been subject to such as wars and conflicts that I witnessed. I may not be like other children (of the world) but I am trying to stay positive no matter what happens," 13-year-old Joanna El-Halabi told Reuters at a school in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza.

The activity creates around 3,000 short-term jobs for Gaza youth, UNRWA said.