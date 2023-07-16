Security sources told i24NEWS that the terrorist belongs to the military wing of Hamas

A terrorist was arrested on Sunday in the West Bank city of Bethlehem after the Israeli military engaged in exchange of fire hunting for suspects in a shooting attack near Jerusalem earlier today.

"IDF and Border Police fighters under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet arrested the terrorist suspected of carrying out the shooting attack earlier today," the IDF statement said.

Security sources told i24NEWS that the terrorist belongs to the military wing of Hamas. The terrorist group has earlier praised the attack.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, praised the IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet forces with the arrest.

"As we proved today, so we will prove every time it is necessary - every terrorist circle will be closed, every terrorist will pay a heavy price. Sending wishes for a speedy recovery and good health to Elrai Kapah and his daughters who were injured in the attack," the minister tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1680549629283164164 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Three Israelis - a father and his two little daughters - were wounded in the attack at the Tekoa Junction. Elrai Kapah, in his 30s, is in critical condition and is undergoing a surgery. His daughters were lightly wounded by shrapnel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1680546081816363009 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story.