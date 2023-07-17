Palestinian Islamic Jihad says its members were arrested by PA forces

The PIJ is in talks with 'rational' people in the Palestinian Authority's Fatah party, in order to secure the release of 10 prisoners

The Islamic Jihad terror organization said on Monday five of their members were arrested, in the West Bank city of Jenin, by security forces from the Palestinian Authority (PA), Reuters reported.

Daoud Shehab, a spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), said the arrests were carried out overnight. He added the total number of its members detained by the PA was 10.

The PIJ, a designated terror group, was in talks to secure the release of the prisoners, according to Shehab, saying there were talks with "rational" people in the PA’s Fatah party.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday visited Jenin for the first time in over a decade. His trip came a week after an Israeli counter-terror operation that was carried out in the West Bank city, the largest in years.

"Jenin refugee camp stood firm in the face of aggression, and made sacrifices for the sake of the homeland," Abbas said, adding the city was an "icon of struggle and steadfastness."

"Today we came to Jenin to continue rebuilding the camp. We will not accept aggression from anyone, and we will remain steadfast and patient," the PA president concluded.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) with Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nakhaleh (2-R) in Tehran, Iran.

The city and the refugee camp of Jenin became an epicenter of terrorism, and its residents saw many clashes with Israeli soldiers during counter-terror operations of various sizes. The most recent left 13 dead and dozens wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, and one IDF soldier killed.

With the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority struggling to have a real presence there, resulting in a deterioration of the security situation in the densely packed neighborhoods. A power vacuum in the area was filled by groups funded by Iran, such as the Jenin Brigade.