Hamas announces 'Shawaz 1' anti-tank weapon for use in West Bank

The Palestinian terror group's Al-Qassam Brigades in Jenin reportedly already used the new explosive device in the previous Israeli operation

The military wing of Hamas in Jenin, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the introduction of a "Shawaz 1" anti-armor device as a new means of combat for use against the Israeli army, stating it was used during the last operation.

Al-Qassam said in a statement that its fighters used this type of explosive in Jenin, where they "detonated one of them on an Israeli army vehicle." It pointed out that this device had a high destructive force.

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP A Palestinian poses for a souvenir picture with an RPG launcher during an exhibition by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, in Gaza City.

The device was newly introduced to the West Bank city of Jenin, enabling the terror group forces to have armor-piercing capabilities, according to a report in the Arabic Rai Al-Youm newspaper. It appeared that “Shawaz 1” was similar to devices used by the Iraqi resistance against American forces, and what Hezbollah used against the Israeli army.

According to U.S. military data, these devices have the ability to penetrate about 8 inches of steel. The armor-piercing device reportedly contains an explosive substance covered with a lining shaped into a cone, which then uses the lining as part of the targeting mechanism.

The Hamas terror group’s Al-Qassam Brigades possession of such engineering capabilities would allow their forces in Jenin to target Israeli armored military vehicles from longer distances than they had previously been capable of. Used as an improvised explosive device (IED) would have it placed on the sides of the road, as has been done in previous operations.