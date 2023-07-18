Israel approves 'unprecedented' budget for archaeological sites in West Bank

Netanyahu says all over 'Judea and Samaria' archaeological discoveries attest to the deep roots of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel

An initial $33 million was approved by the Israeli government on Monday to fund a vast plan to preserve archaeological sites in Area C of the West Bank, among them the remains of the Maccabean palaces on the outskirts of Jericho.

"The government will invest a significant budget in the rehabilitation and preservation of heritage sites in Judea-Samaria, including the use of cameras and drones," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Monday's cabinet meeting, stressing that the initiative was "unprecedented".

Oceane Shapiro / i24NEWS Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

Roughly $4.67 million was allocated to "restoring archaeological sites damaged by the Palestinians", said Netanyahu, adding, "in every corner of Judea and Samaria, all you have to do is stick a spade in the ground to discover archaeological discoveries that attest to the deep roots of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the decision, noting a t$8.25 million plan already adopted earlier this year for Sebastia, saying the government fulfilled its promise to spend a total of $34.36 million to "strengthen the protection of ancient sites in Judea and Samaria." There are some 3,000 such sites in the West Bank, 80-percent of which are in Area C under the IDF military and civilian control.

The Palestinian Authority’s prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh responded that all of Area C should be within the final borders of a Palestinian state, accusing Israel of attempting to seize these sites to thwart sovereignty in the area, and called on UNESCO to intervene.

"This is important news for our national heritage," head of a regional council representing local authorities in the West Bank, Shlomo Neeman, said about the initiative, adding investment was needed "to put an end to the large-scale looting and destruction carried out by the Palestinian Authority."