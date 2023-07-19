West Bank: Israel gives PA chance to restore security in Jenin - report

Although there has been no official confirmation of the handover of the security control over Jenin from the Israeli side, there are signs of it on the ground

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently gave the Palestinian Authority a new chance to restore its security role in the West Bank city of Jenin, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar said Wednesday, quoting sources from within the PA.

According to the report, the move comes following agreements reached during summits in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh and Jordan’s Aqaba. The IDF has been conducting almost weekly counter-terrorism operations in Jenin in recent months against armed groups.

However, the last major operation in the city ended two weeks ago and there have been no incursions by the Israeli military since then. On the other hand, there have been arrests by the Palestinian Authority of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas members in Jenin.

Frictions between these terrorist groups and the PA forces are reported over the detentions. So even though there has been no official confirmation of the handover of the security control over Jenin from the Israeli side, there are signs of it on the ground.

The readout of the recent phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden indirectly confirmed the reports, saying that Biden “recognized promising steps by the Palestinian Authority to reassert security control in Jenin and other areas of the West Bank.”

Last week, the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas visited Jenin for the first time since 2012, vowing to "rebuild" it after the latest Israeli military operation.