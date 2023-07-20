Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus - reports

Israeli security forces operated in the West Bank city to safeguard the visitation of Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that one Palestinian was killed and four wounded, two seriously, in clashes with IDF forces east of Nablus on Wednesday evening as Jewish worshippers arrived at Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank.

Israeli security forces operated in the West Bank city to safeguard the visitation of Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb, the site of the biblical leader believed to have been buried in Nablus.

Arabic media reports said that potentially 35 others were wounded in the clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The region has seen a particularly sharp upsurge in violence in recent times. Numerous Palestinian attacks have been targeting Israeli soldiers and civilians on an almost daily basis for months. The IDF in turn has conducted counterterror operations in the West Bank to foil planned attacks.

In another city, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the Palestinian Authority (PA) a new chance to restore its security role in the West Bank's Jenin, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar said Wednesday.

