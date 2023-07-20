Official in Ramallah: PA has no intention to disarm terror groups in Jenin - report

The Palestinians promise not to disarm terrorists. Last week, its interior ministry said it will ‘cut off the hands' that undermine stability

Officials in Ramallah said on Wednesday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) has no intention of taking action against the Jenin Battalion affiliated with the Islamic Jihad (PIJ), or other terrorist groups in the city, Jerusalem Post reported.

The officials made it clear, however, that the PA will not tolerate lawlessness and will not allow armed men to act at will anywhere in the West Bank.

Contrary to Israeli media reports, there has not been any campaign against armed groups by the Palestinians, the official in Ramallah told JPost. According to the source, Israel, Hamas and PIJ are "spreading lies" about the activities of the PA's security forces.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar quoted sources from Ramallah, on Wednesday, saying Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently gave the PA a new chance to restore its security role in the West Bank city of Jenin. While there has been no official confirmation of the handover from the Israeli side, there are signs of it on the ground.

On Monday, PA security forces were deployed in Jenin and other West Bank cities, ahead of large protests against a wave of arrests in recent days. This came after PIJ stated five of their members were detained by Ramallah.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas himself only recently visited the northern West Bank city of Jenin for the first time in over a decade, on July 12, coming a week after the largest Israeli counterterror operation in years.

Zain JAAFAR / AFP Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (C-R) and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (C-L) arrive to lay a wreath of flowers by the graves of Palestinians killed in recent Israeli military raids on the Jenin camp, the West Bank.

The PA’s governor in Jenin, Akram Rajoub accused anonymous parties of seeking to drag Ramallah and armed groups into an "artificial crisis".

"The PA holds in high esteem anyone who carries weapons and resists the occupation", Rajoub responded, he did add that Ramallah "will not allow anyone to attack our institutions and shoot at our security forces".

Earlier this week, the PA’s Interior Ministry issued a stern warning to unruly gunmen, saying it would respond harshly and “cut off the hands” that undermine the security and stability of the Palestinian people.