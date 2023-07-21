The mosque's imam, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) member, accuses Hamas agents of trying to assassinate him

Violent clashes broke out this week at the Al-Uda mosque in the southern Gaza Strip, involving members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), highlighting tensions between the two terror groups organizations, media reported on Friday.

After the unrest, Hamas police arrived on the scene to disperse worshippers but did not remove their shoes before entering the mosque - as is customary when entering the prayer hall. As a result, several people were reportedly wounded, Channel 12 News reported.

The imam of the Al-Uda mosque and PIJ member Yahya Tarek Mansour published a video in which he talks at length about the violent clashes and claims to have been assaulted by Hamas members.

"They [Hamas members] wanted to kill me,” Mansour accused, adding: "They beat me with chairs and objects that were in the mosque and I miraculously survived” with a broken hand.

"What crime have these Zionist dogs committed?" Mansour continued. "It's not enough for them to steal, be it drugs or electricity. They also want to kill the military branch of Islamic Jihad that was in the neighboring field for three rounds with the occupation."

As part of the clashes, members of Hamas decided on Thursday to hang up its flags near the mosque, as a claim of their presence and to the annoyance of the PIJ.

The West Bank city of Jenin was also seeing the terror groups get out of control. The Palestinian Authority (PA) was given on Wednesday a chance to restore its security role in an area that’s seen PIJ gain ground.

The PA reportedly said it was not going to take action against the Jenin Battalion affiliated with PIJ, or other terrorist groups in the city, nor would it disarm them, but it did make clear that it would not tolerate lawlessness, according to Jerusalem Post. In an official warning, the ruling body in Ramallah said it would “cut off the hands” that undermine the security and stability of the Palestinian people.