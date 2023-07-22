Attempted car-ramming in West Bank, Palestinian driver killed

Israeli forces responded to the attempted car-ramming attack, shooting the driver and arresting one other suspect

An attempted car-ramming attack in the village of Sebastia, near Nablus in the West Bank, was stopped by Israeli soldiers. The Israeli forces responded with live fire towards the vehicle, killing the driver. Another suspect in the car was injured and arrested.

According to the Israeli military, the troops were carrying out a counter-terror operation in Sebastia, when the Palestinian-owned car sped toward the soldiers, attempting to run them over.

“The forces returned fire at the two suspects in the car,” the Israeli army said. No Israelis were wounded in the incident.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the driver of the car, 18-year-old Fawzi Hani Makhalfa, was brought to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus where he was declared dead.

The condition of the second suspect was unknown. He was identified by the Palestinian WAFA news agency as Muhammad Omar Mukhaimer.

Footage showed the car riddled with dozens of bullet holes.