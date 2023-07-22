Palestinian matriculation exams drill students in hate and denialism - report

Report's findings offer an ominous insight into an education system where school books are packed with dubious claims, outright falsifications and incitement

Study materials and questions in the matriculation exams administered by the Palestinian Authority incite to violence, glorify murderous terrorism and promote anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel, a report found.

The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) released this week a review of Palestinian matriculation exams for June 2023 in Arabic, Islamic Education, geography, and history.

The report's findings offer an ominous insight into an education system where school books are jampacked with dubious claims, outright falsifications and incitement to violence, both in the name of Palestinian nationalism and Islamist jihadism.

Thus, a geography exam includes a “map of Palestine” that ignores the existence of Israel and charts its entire territory as part of Palestine.

The Jewish people's historic links to Jerusalem are dismissed as “baseless claims,” “fairy tales,” “myths,” “illusions,” and “distorted narratives.”