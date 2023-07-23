Palestinian terrorist group talks to Egyptian intelligence chief

The discussion addresses expectations for a forthcoming meeting with the secretaries general of the Palestinian factions in Egypt on July 30

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said on Saturday that it had held talks with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Turkish government news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday.

A PFLP delegation headed by Deputy Secretary General Jamal Nizar visited Cairo at the invitation of the Egyptian side for talks with Abbas Kamel, according to a written statement from the Palestinian group.

Khaled Elfiqi/Pool photo via AP Egyptian head of Intelligence Abbas Kamel at Tahrir Palace, in Cairo, Egypt.

"Recent developments in Palestine, threats to the Palestinian cause and ways to strengthen commitment to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people were on the agenda," the statement said.

The meeting also addressed the group's expectations for a forthcoming meeting with the secretaries general of the Palestinian factions in Egypt on July 30, and ways of ending divisions within the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The Cairo meeting is expected to address "the dangers and challenges facing the Palestinian cause" following Israel's 48-hour counterterror operation in the West Bank city of Jenin earlier this month.

During an internal discussion in Ramallah on July 7, PA President Mahmoud Abbas warned Palestinian intelligence services chief General Majed Faraj that if they did not act quickly, Hamas would take control of the Jenin refugee camp as it did in Gaza in 2007. He then ordered his security forces to deploy in the northern West Bank area, according to Israeli media.

This was after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly gave the PA a new chance to restore its security role in the West Bank city. Abbas himself visited Jenin for the first time in over a decade on July 12, a week after the large Israeli counterterror operation.