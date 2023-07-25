PA submits documents to the Hague, pushing for indictment against Israel

The Palestinian Authority claims that the papers filed to the ICJ would enable an opinion to be formed on the 'Israeli occupation and its 'legal consequences'

The Palestinian Authority (PA) submitted documents to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, as it pushes for an indictment against "the Israeli occupation."

According to PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, the documents would enable an opinion to be formed on the “Israeli occupation” and its "legal consequences."

A resolution adopted by the UN last December requested that the ICJ formulate a legal opinion on "the continuing Israeli occupation of the West Bank.” The proposal was approved by the UN General Assembly with a majority of 87 countries voting in favor, 24 including the U.S. voting against, while 53 abstained.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP Delegates vote at the UN General Assembly session in New York, in the United States.

The decision was strongly rejected by the Israeli government, which denounced it as a further expression of the UN's anti-Israel bias.

"No international organization can decide whether the Jewish people are occupiers in their own homeland," Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said, “any decision by a judicial organization that receives its mandate from the politicized and morally bankrupt United Nations is completely illegitimate.”

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90 Gilad Erdan, Israel's UN envoy at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations in New York, the United States.

Since the vote, Ramallah has been gathering documents and completing the procedures required to formulate the indictment's arguments.

"This is a historic day for the Palestinian people. The State of Palestine will fulfill all its obligations to ensure the success of the High Court's work,” the PA Foreign Minister said after filing the documents.

"Our approach aims to protect the rights of our people against the crimes of the illegal occupation," al-Maliki said in a statement, stressing the need to "hold Israeli war criminals to account and strip them of their immunity".

The indictment documents submitted included, according to the minister, "evidence related to Israeli policy and behavior that cannot be refuted, and a clear picture of the crimes and suffering endured by the Palestinian people."