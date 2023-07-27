Hamas claims to fire rocket from Jenin in response to Ben-Gvir's visit to Temple Mount - report

Israeli forces are checking the report

Hamas' Al-Qassam Bridages claimed to have fired a rocket at the Israeli settlement of Ram On in the Jenin area in the West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian reports.

"We were able to bomb Ram On settlement in the Jenin area with a Qassam 1 missile in response to the aggression of the occupation and settlers on Al-Aqsa," the terrorist group was quoted as saying.

This comes shortly after Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and hundreds of Jews visited the holy site of Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa mosque is situated and Jewish prayers are prohibited, on occasion of Tisha B'Av fasting holiday. Such visits spark anger in the Arab world and often lead to tensions in the West Bank.

The IDF forces are scanning the area, a security source told i24NEWS. According to the spokesperson of the Gilboa Regional Council, the pictures of the alleged launch circulating on social media are old, but the council is "in regular contact with the army, which is familiar with and investigating the matter."

"From the first scans so far there are no findings. At the same time IDF forces continue to search the area," the spokesperson said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684472223699009537

This is a developing story.