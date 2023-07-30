Rare outcry against Hamas in Gaza

The rare shows of public discontent against the Islamic terror group took place to the backdrop of talks in Cairo between leader Haniyeh and PA president Abbas

Several thousand Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip held a number of rallies denouncing the Hamas terror group ruling over the coastal enclave and demanding improvements to their quality of life.

The long-brewing discontent among Gazans living under the yoke of the Islamist terrorist group was magnified in recent weeks by power shortages that left residents with only a few hours of electricity a day.

“Where is the electricity and where is the gas?” the protesters chanted at a refugee camp, repeating the refrain of “for shame. For shame.”

Footage of protesters torching Hamas flags and denouncing Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

However, local sources told i24NEWS that the volume of the protests appeared to be overstated in some of the reports on social media and in Israeli outlets, as well as that at least one of the protests was fueled first and foremost by grievances against local authorities.

The tensions in the Hamas-ruled territory came amid efforts to effect a reconciliation between the terrorist group and the Palestinian Authority, the body in control of the Palestinian territories in the West Bank. Abbas and Haniyeh met in Cairo earlier in the day as part of a summit brokered by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Last week the two met in Ankara, in a summit arranged by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both occasions were boycotted by the Islamic Jihad and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, two of the most extremist of all Palestinian terror factions.