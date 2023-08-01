The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer was killed during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza and his body has been held by the terrorist organization ever since

Hamas released photos of the Israeli Lieutenant Hadar Goldin's gun, followed by a video in which the terrorist organization claimed to reveal new details into the kidnapping.

According to Hamas, when Goldin died the terrorist group had dressed the Israelis uniform onto a dead Palestinian fighter, in order to deceive IDF soldiers into thinking that they had retrieved their brother-in-arm's body.

The Palestinian Falestin Alan TV announced earlier on Tuesday that footage depicting the first scenes of the kidnapping in August 2014, by Hamas, would be released later in the day.

Goldin's mother had joined Israel's President Isaac Herzog to the United States, as part of her efforts to have her son's body returned. She had previously travelled to the Vatican, to request the Pope's assistance.

The families of several Israelis held captive in Gaza met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in December 2022, to raise international awareness of soldiers and civilians being held by the terrorist organization Hamas. The group was accompanied by Israel's ambassador to the Vatican and other high-ranking diplomats.

Lieutenant Goldin and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul are the two IDF soldiers held by Hamas. Avera ​​Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed are two Israeli also captive in Gaza.