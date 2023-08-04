OCHA says it recorded nearly 600 incidents between settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank so far in 2023, resulting in casualties or property damage

The United Nations on Friday warned of a dramatic rise in “incidents” between West Bank settlers and Palestinians, citing nearly 600 such events so far this year.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said it recorded 591 settler-related incidents in the territory in the first six months of 2023, resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage, or both.

"That's an average of 99 incidents every month, and a 39 percent increase compared with the monthly average of the whole of 2022, which is 71," spokesman Jens Laerke noted. And that comes after "the number of such incidents in 2022 was already the highest since we started recording them in 2006.”

The West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements. Since early last year, the territory has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.

Laerke warned that Palestinian Bedouins and other herding communities were particularly vulnerable.

Since the start of 2022, he said that OCHA had documented the displacement of at least 399 people from seven Palestinian herding communities amid settler violence. Three of those communities had been completely emptied out, while there were only a few families remaining in the others.

OCHA has launched an urgent assessment of the humanitarian needs of 60 Palestinian herding communities directly affected by the worsening situation.

Israeli settlements “deepen humanitarian needs due to their impact on livelihoods, food security, and access to essential services,” Laerke said.