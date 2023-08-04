West Bank: Palestinian teenager killed in clashes with Israeli settlers

The UN earlier warned of a dramatic rise in 'incidents' between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank, citing 591 such events so far this year

A 19-year-old Palestinian boy on Friday was shot and killed in violent clashes with Israeli settlers near the village of Burka in the Ramallah region of the West Bank, the

The teenager was reportedly shot dead by Israeli settlers living in the West Bank, and the IDF said its security forces were not present at the time of the shooting.

Israeli forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced the death of 18-year-old Mahmoud Abou Saan, who it said was killed by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank.

The IDF said that while forces were patrolling, "suspects fired and hurled explosives and stones at the soldiers, who responded with live fire.”

Amid the recent violence, the United Nations warned of a dramatic rise in “incidents” between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank, citing nearly 600 such events so far this year.

The West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements. Since early last year, the territory has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.